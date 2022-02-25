Ask the Expert
2 men face charges in murder of teen girl who ran away from youth facility

Two men, Travon Washington (top right) and Elijah Williams (bottom right), have been arrested...
Two men, Travon Washington (top right) and Elijah Williams (bottom right), have been arrested and charged in the murder of 14-year-old Taysia Folse (left).(TPSO)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Two men are facing charges in connection with the murder of a teen girl who ran away from an at-risk youth facility, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

Chief Jimmy Travis with TPSO said the body of Taysia Folse, 14, of Houma, who went missing from a facility in New Orleans, was found near Ponchatoula on June 30, 2021.

He added Elijah Williams and Travon Washington, both 20 and both from Hammond, are facing first-degree murder charges in Folse’s death. According to Travis, Williams was arrested by TPSO on Friday, Feb. 18, while Washington was found in the Washington Parish Jail in Franklinton on an unrelated charge of second-degree murder and will be charged with first-degree murder in Tangipahoa Parish once he is extradited back there.

“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable,” said Travis. “After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews, and numerous Crime Stopper’s tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in 'highly-planned' & 'targeted' drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in 'highly-planned' & 'targeted' drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in 'highly-planned' & 'targeted' drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in 'highly-planned' & 'targeted' drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 25
Clouds linger; staying cool through weekend
FULL INTERVIEW: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul talks shooting at Mall of La. and violence in BR
FULL INTERVIEW: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul talks shooting at Mall of La. and violence in BR