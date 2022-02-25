2 men face charges in murder of teen girl who ran away from youth facility

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Two men are facing charges in connection with the murder of a teen girl who ran away from an at-risk youth facility, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

Chief Jimmy Travis with TPSO said the body of Taysia Folse, 14, of Houma, who went missing from a facility in New Orleans, was found near Ponchatoula on June 30, 2021.

He added Elijah Williams and Travon Washington, both 20 and both from Hammond, are facing first-degree murder charges in Folse’s death. According to Travis, Williams was arrested by TPSO on Friday, Feb. 18, while Washington was found in the Washington Parish Jail in Franklinton on an unrelated charge of second-degree murder and will be charged with first-degree murder in Tangipahoa Parish once he is extradited back there.

“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable,” said Travis. “After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews, and numerous Crime Stopper’s tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”

