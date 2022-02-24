SU AgCenter kicks off 79th Annual Livestock Show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University AgCenter will host its 79th Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show February 24-26, 2022.

The show will take place at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70813.

Organizers say young farmers across Louisiana will travel to The Bluff to showcase their hard work of raising and caring for different breeds of cattle, hogs, sheep, lamb, goats, and poultry. Winners will receive premiums, ribbons, rosettes, and trophy belt buckles.

Southern University is also the only 1890 Land-Grant Institution to still hold a livestock show.

The Livestock Show Office is currently accepting pre-orders of non-processed choice meats from various livestock. All proceeds from meat sales go directly to participating youth as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are available:

Whole Beef $2,000

Half Beef $1,000

Fourth Beef $500

Whole Pork $225

Whole Lamb $200

Whole Goat is $175

There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, prior to picking up the meat from the slaughter house.

Those who don’t pre-order their meat are invited to make a purchase during the show’s ‘Junior Auction Sale’ on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena.

The office will deliver the meat to two locations, either the Cutrer Slaughter House in Kentwood, La. or Rouchers in Plaquemine, La.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.

Masks and social distancing are required during the event.

Click here for more information on the show or to purchase meat .

You can also contact the Livestock Show Office at (225) 771-6208.

