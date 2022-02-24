Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

SU AgCenter kicks off 79th Annual Livestock Show

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University AgCenter will host its 79th Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show February 24-26, 2022.

The show will take place at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70813.

Organizers say young farmers across Louisiana will travel to The Bluff to showcase their hard work of raising and caring for different breeds of cattle, hogs, sheep, lamb, goats, and poultry. Winners will receive premiums, ribbons, rosettes, and trophy belt buckles.

Southern University is also the only 1890 Land-Grant Institution to still hold a livestock show.

The Livestock Show Office is currently accepting pre-orders of non-processed choice meats from various livestock. All proceeds from meat sales go directly to participating youth as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are available:

  • Whole Beef $2,000
  • Half Beef $1,000
  • Fourth Beef $500
  • Whole Pork $225
  • Whole Lamb $200
  • Whole Goat is $175

There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, prior to picking up the meat from the slaughter house.

Those who don’t pre-order their meat are invited to make a purchase during the show’s ‘Junior Auction Sale’ on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena.

The office will deliver the meat to two locations, either the Cutrer Slaughter House in Kentwood, La. or Rouchers in Plaquemine, La.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.

Masks and social distancing are required during the event.

Click here for more information on the show or to purchase meat.

You can also contact the Livestock Show Office at (225) 771-6208.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say
Parosmia
Parosmia: Sickening smells after COVID
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K
SU AgCenter kicks off 79th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show
SU AgCenter kicks off 79th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show
Insured Hurricane Ida victims face Friday deadline
Insured Hurricane Ida victims face Friday deadline