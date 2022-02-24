Spicy Crawfish and Tasso Pizza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No matter what the occasion, you will love this unique and spicy twist to the traditional pizza. The combination of crawfish and spicy tasso are sure to please. What are you waiting for? Let the Mardi Gras celebration begin!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 1 (10- to 14-inch) Pizza

Ingredients:

1 (10″–14″) prepared pizza crust

1 pound crawfish tails

½ cup diced tasso

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

salt and black pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

1 (14-ounce) jar prepared pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

chopped fresh herbs for garnish

Method:

Place your pizza stone onto the grill and close the cover. Preheat grill to medium-high according to manufacturer’s directions. Dust a pizza peel with cornmeal or flour. Lay pizza crust on peel. In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté tasso, jalapeños, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes 1 minute. Add crawfish tails and cook until heated through. Season with salt, black pepper and Creole seasoning. Remove skillet from heat. Spread pizza sauce over pizza crust. Sprinkle half of the mozzarella over the sauce and spoon crawfish topping over entire surface. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Drizzle with additional olive oil. Once grill is heated, place your assembled pizza directly onto the pizza stone. Close the grill cover. Grill pizza 10–12 minutes or until its outer edges and cheeses are golden brown. NOTE: You may also wish to bake the pizza on the lowest rack of a 550°F oven for 8 minutes or until outer edges and cheeses are golden brown. Garnish with fresh herbs and enjoy!

