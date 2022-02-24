Southern University’s Human Jukebox serenades students at Brusly Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty and staff at Brusly Elementary School got a special performance from Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band Wednesday, Feb. 23.

In a video posted to social media, you can see members from the world-renowned band dressed in royal blue Nike sweat suits, holding their shiny, gold instruments as they serenade students.

The West Baton Rouge Parish School System shared the video to Facebook, which raked in over 28,000 views along with hundreds of likes and shares as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of young students can be seen in red and blue polo shirts with khaki bottoms dancing, waving their hands and enjoying the sounds of the band on a warm, sunny afternoon.

