Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

South La. principal accused of stealing money from high school

Donald Sanders III
Donald Sanders III(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 42, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and $5,000) from West St. Mary High.

He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was released at noon on a $1,500 bond, jail records showed.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said Sanders has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation. She added Ashley Clark, the school’s assistant principal, will assume the position of “acting” principal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks will roll Sunday, Feb. 27 in Port Allen starting at 1 p.m.
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade to roll Sunday in Port Allen
Crews with the St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire Friday, Feb. 25 ...
Defective firebox cause of accidental house fire on West Lake Terrace Dr.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
Weekend weather will cooperate for parades
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana