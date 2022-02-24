Rain likely tonight, much cooler into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve got plenty to follow in our weather again today, with some morning fog, near-record afternoon highs, increasing rain chances, and a return of much cooler air. The day starts with a Dense Fog Advisory for areas near and south of metro Baton Rouge through 10 AM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 24 (WAFB)

Once any fog dissipates, we’ll look for temperatures to rebound in most areas as a meandering front lifts back to the north. Highs should reach the low 80s in most areas, with today’s record in Baton Rouge standing at 84°, last set just 4 years ago in 2018.

Scattered showers and isolated t-storms will also be possible through the day.

By tonight, the cold front comes surging back to the southeast, with increasing rain chances followed by a return of cooler air overnight. Rain chances should quickly ramp up after 9 p.m. or so tonight, with rain and a few t-storms likely along and behind the front. Temperatures will start to fall in most areas within a couple hours either side of midnight. As temperatures drop overnight, rains will remain possible through at least daybreak on Friday. And by the time we wake up tomorrow, temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers should gradually diminish during the morning on Friday, but the week comes to a close on a rather gloomy note. Clouds will linger, with breezy and much colder weather expected through the day. Daytime highs may not get above the mid 50s in many areas. We should stay mainly dry for the Southdowns parade on Friday night, but it will be a chilly evening, with temperatures generally in the low 50s.

The somewhat gloomy weather continues into Saturday, with generally overcast skies and cool temperatures remaining in place. The clouds will prevent highs from getting any warmer than the low 60s in most areas. Again, we should stay dry for the Spanish Town parade, but also cool, with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.

A chance of showers returns on Sunday with a quick-moving disturbance. Any rains should be light, but it will be yet another gray and chilly day, with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Things start to look much better as we head into next week. Both Lundi Gras (Monday) and Mardi Gras are expected to be dry and mild. Fat Tuesday will start out a bit chilly, with lows bottoming out in the low 40s, but it turns into a pretty decent day as highs climb into the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Weather should not be an issue for any parades rolling across south Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

