Police: 3 wanted after $3,710 in fragrances stolen from Hammond beauty store

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Hammond Police Department say they are looking for three suspects after more than $3,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Ulta beauty store on Hammond Square Drive.

The two thefts happened within 15 minutes of each other on Tuesday, Feb. 22, investigators say.

Police say one suspect walked the store around 1:40 p.m. filled a bag with $2,927 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances and left the store without paying. Authorities say the suspect left the parking area in a dark Honda sedan, possibly an Accord model.

Investigators describe the suspect as having long curly hair, tattoos on both hands, and wearing blue-colored scrubs.

first suspect (Hammond Police Department)

Later at 1:55 p.m., police say two other suspects then walked into the store filled a bag with $783 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances and left without paying. The suspects were last seen getting into a black Hyundai SUV, according to investigators.

Authorities say both suspects were women. One was as wearing a pink and tan leopard print head rag, red mask, and black t-shirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

second and third suspects (Hammond Police Department)

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5758 or by emailing Morse_CM@hammond.org, or by the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.