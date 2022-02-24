Ask the Expert
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K

By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council denied a request from Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, to increase his legal fund by $80,000.

It happened at their meeting Wednesday night, February 23.

Six council members voted for the motion and six council members voted against it. The resolution needed seven votes in order to pass.

If passed, it would have increased the maximum compensation to Paul’s legal counsel to $230,000.00.

The budget for his legal costs already grew up to $150,000.00 in 2021.

“You’re asking for increases for the chief to defend his office and his disciplinary options, yet the officers don’t have the taxpayer-funded ability of legal counsel. There has to be some kind of line, as to why this keeps happening,” said Metro Councilman Aaron Moak, District 4, who voted against the measure.

“I would’ve supported another deferral tonight to gather more information, but when that wasn’t an option I couldn’t support it. Because I feel like it was known to them last October, when we were going up to $150,000, that they were already going to exceed that amount. There’s been a lack of transparency, and I’m just trying to figure out who know what and when,” said Metro Councilman Brandon Noel, District 1.

In prior meetings in front of the Metro Council, Chief Paul has stated his requests for rising legal costs, are due to a small number of officers who continue to resist the reforms he is making within the police department since he was appointed back in December of 2017.

“The BRPD is experiencing a season of reckoning as it relates to addressing police brutality by reforming police unions, training, practices, and accountability. After the item for the chiefs legal team fail to pass, the former officer and two other gentlemen were celebrating. This is an example of what the Police Chief is facing. Though the contested disciplinary actions are filed by individuals, it’s mostly part of a large scale defiance,” said Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, District 2, who voted for the measure.

The resolution on the Metro Council’s agenda reads:

Authorizing the Mayor-President, on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department, to amend a professional legal services contract entered into by and between the City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge on behalf of the Office of the Parish Attorney (“City-Parish”) and Timothy W. Hardy of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP (“Counsel”). The amendment would increase the maximum compensation effective March 19, 2020, by $80,000.00 from $150,000.00 to $230,000.00. All other terms and conditions of the Contract shall remain in effect, including options to amend the scope and term. By Police Chief

