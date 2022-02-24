Ask the Expert
Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

Emergency officials respond to a large fire fully engulfing a home on Hooper Road Wednesday...
Emergency officials respond to a large fire fully engulfing a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23.(Central Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A large fire fully engulfed a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23, according to Central officials.

Firefighters with Central Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. to a house in the 14,000 block of Hooper Road in Central, said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

Corcoran said this was the same house that was on fire last week.

