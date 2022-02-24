Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A large fire fully engulfed a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23, according to Central officials.

Firefighters with Central Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. to a house in the 14,000 block of Hooper Road in Central, said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

Corcoran said this was the same house that was on fire last week.

Emergency officials respond to a large fire fully engulfing a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23. (Central Police Department)

