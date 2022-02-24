Feb. 25 deadline approaching to submit proof of loss from Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big deadline is approaching for many of you who had damage from Hurricane Ida.

You have until Friday, Feb. 25 to tell your insurance company about any damage around your home.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that requirement is not fulfilled by just having filed a claim with your insurers.

“Folks need to be prepared to notify their company of whatever loss or damage they had as a result of Hurricane Ida with documentation like an estimate from a roofer, or from a painter or receipts from having replaced furnishings,” said Donelon.

He said policyholders may not get what they are owed if they miss the deadline. Done on explains why there’s so much anxiety going into Friday.

“They’re concerned because they haven’t truthfully haven’t been able to complete their recovery, their repair and replacement of their damaged property as a result of Hurricane Ida,” said Donelon. “It’s for a variety if reasons, but primarily it’s the fact that there was an overload of claims filed.”

He said there were almost 500,000 claims filed.

Going along with that, there were supply and labor shortages.

Donelon said people who don’t think their insurers are being fair and are rejecting contractors’ estimates that are higher than estimates of adjusters can complain to his office.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance phone number is 1-800-259-5300. The website is www.ldi.la.gov.

