CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies need help finding woman who skipped court appearance on drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a suspect wanted for contempt of court charges.

According to officials, Ashley Simoneaux, 35, is wanted on contempt of court charges for possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, two counts of possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

RELATED: Detectives arrest suspect in connection with body found in plastic container

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.