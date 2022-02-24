Contractor selected for first phase of University Lakes Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A contractor has been selected to begin work on the first phase of a project to improve the University Lakes near LSU, the university announced Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Niagra Falls, N.Y.-based company, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., has been awarded the contract by the University Lakes Project Management Committee.

Officials said Sevenson will work with the project’s master designer, master designer, Sasaki Associates Inc., and flood risk reduction designer, Stantec Consulting Services Inc., to finalize the design for the project.

The public was given a chance to weigh in on a 2016 master plan that would completely revitalize the entire University Lakes System.

The contractor will also “develop a guaranteed maximum price for the first phase of work, including flood risk reduction and mobility improvements.”

LSU said the first phase of the University Lakes Project is fully funded and work is expected to begin on this first phase later this summer.

According to the project’s website , phase one of the project will “focus on dredging the lakes, improving control structures, and reshaping the shoreline to provide a more ecologically rich environment.”

Map of Phase 1 of the University Lakes Project. The areas shaded in orange indicate where construction will take place. (University Lakes LLC)

Improvements to the existing walking and biking paths along the lakes and construction of recreational amenities will also be completed during phase one.

Sevenson was selected over two Louisiana-based companies, the Five-S Group LLC and The Lemoine Company LLC.

The University Lakes Project Management Committee is a coalition that was formed to restore the lakes near LSU.

Members of the coalition include the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The University Lakes Project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.

More information on the project can be found online at https://www.universitylakesproject.org/.

