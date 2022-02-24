Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Contractor selected for first phase of University Lakes Project

Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB(KALB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A contractor has been selected to begin work on the first phase of a project to improve the University Lakes near LSU, the university announced Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Niagra Falls, N.Y.-based company, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., has been awarded the contract by the University Lakes Project Management Committee.

Officials said Sevenson will work with the project’s master designer, master designer, Sasaki Associates Inc., and flood risk reduction designer, Stantec Consulting Services Inc., to finalize the design for the project.

RELATED: Residents weigh in on future of University Lakes Project

The public was given a chance to weigh in on a 2016 master plan that would completely revitalize the entire University Lakes System.

The contractor will also “develop a guaranteed maximum price for the first phase of work, including flood risk reduction and mobility improvements.”

LSU said the first phase of the University Lakes Project is fully funded and work is expected to begin on this first phase later this summer.

According to the project’s website, phase one of the project will “focus on dredging the lakes, improving control structures, and reshaping the shoreline to provide a more ecologically rich environment.”

Map of Phase 1 of the University Lakes Project. The areas shaded in orange indicate where...
Map of Phase 1 of the University Lakes Project. The areas shaded in orange indicate where construction will take place.(University Lakes LLC)

Improvements to the existing walking and biking paths along the lakes and construction of recreational amenities will also be completed during phase one.

Sevenson was selected over two Louisiana-based companies, the Five-S Group LLC and The Lemoine Company LLC.

The University Lakes Project Management Committee is a coalition that was formed to restore the lakes near LSU.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards announces $50M plan to restore LSU lakes

Members of the coalition include the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The University Lakes Project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.

More information on the project can be found online at https://www.universitylakesproject.org/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks will roll Sunday, Feb. 27 in Port Allen starting at 1 p.m.
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade to roll Sunday in Port Allen
Crews with the St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire Friday, Feb. 25 ...
Defective firebox cause of accidental house fire on West Lake Terrace Dr.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
Weekend weather will cooperate for parades
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana