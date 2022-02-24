3 men wanted in robbery, attack in Goodwill parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attack in the parking lot of a Goodwill store on Feb. 16.

According to EBRSO, it happened at Goodwill on Burbank Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who robbed and attacked another man at gunpoint on Burbank Drive on Feb. 16, 2022. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Information provided by EBRSO:

Based on the victim’s statement and video, detectives learned that the 3 men approached the victim as he attempted to enter his vehicle, snatched his bag, went through his pockets and hit him with concrete. The men took the victim’s cell phone, wallet, and credit cards before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery and attack is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

