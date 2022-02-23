Ask the Expert
Women who undergo infertility treatments may have increased risks of pregnancy complications, study says

Study finds infertility treatments may increase the risk of pregnancy complications. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Millions of people use infertility treatments to have a baby, and this week new research is linking those treatments to an increased risk for heart and pregnancy-related complications.

New research finds women who use assisted reproductive technology have an increased risk for vascular and pregnancy-related complications compared to those who don’t.

“And these can include placental abruption or increased risk of C-section, small babies, preterm deliveries,” infertility specialist Dr. Sigal Klipstein said.

The study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found women who used infertility treatments had more preexisting health conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes, when they started the treatment.

The women were also 38% more likely to need a cesarean delivery and 26% more likely to have the baby born prematurely.

Klipstein said that’s not surprising.

“The findings are confirming things that we already know, that women who have cardiovascular risk factors when they’re entering a pregnancy do have increased risks,” Klipstein said.

The study also found increased risks for women who underwent fertility treatments even when they had no preexisting symptoms of heart disease.

Klipstein said underlying infertility, not the fertility treatment, is often what’s linked to worse outcomes.

She points to polycystic ovary syndrome, which can also come with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

A key limitation of the study was that it did not compare different fertility treatments, Klipstein said that’s an important distinction.

“A woman who maybe needed a short course of fertility pills and became pregnant very quickly is different from a woman who required multiple rounds of IVF,” she said.

In the study, researchers compared more than 106,000 deliveries where the baby was conceived involving assisted reproductive technology to more than 34 million births conceived without infertility treatment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

