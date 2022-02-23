Woman accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on 66-year-old roommate in attempt to set him on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 22 after she allegedly tried to pour rubbing alcohol on her 66-year-old roommate, in a second attempt to set the man on fire, jail records show.

The incident reportedly happened earlier this month.

According to an arrest documents, Christine Guidry is facing several charges including one count of cruelty to the infirmed, one count of interfering with emergency communication, one count of simply battery and one count of aggravated battery.

The 66-year-old victim told deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Guidry was his roommate for two years.

The man says Guidry allegedly poured rubbing alcohol on him and all over his room, then tried to light him on fire with a lighter.

Arrest documents detail once the victim left the room, Guidry reportedly chased after him.

The man says he had to use someone else’s cell phone to call police.

Once they arrived, authorities report they were able to smell rubbing alcohol on the victim’s clothes.

The smell of rubbing alcohol was also in the victim’s room, along with an empty bottle of rubbing alcohol on the hallway floor and a lighter that was allegedly used.

The victim went on to tell police Guidry reportedly threw rubbing alcohol on him once before and lit him on fire July 4, 2021, resulting in a stay at a local hospital for 32 days due to being burned.

Guidry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.