Tigers drop in latest softball rankings after tough weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-5) have dropped in the latest softball rankings released on Tuesday, Feb. 22. LSU has dropped one spot from No. 22 to No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.
There are nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.
The Tigers had a tough weekend going 2-3 at the St.Pete/Clearwater Invitational. In the first game they run ruled then No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 18, 10-2, and on Sunday, Feb. 20 they shut out Texas Tech 2-0. No. 5 Washington took down the Tigers 9-4 in the second game on Friday, and then on Saturday, Feb. 19 LSU fell to Notre Dame 8-6 and No. 16 Michigan 6-1.
Beth Torina’s Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 111 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU will host the Purple & Gold Challenge on Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 featuring Stephen F. Austin, Drake, and Purdue.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25:
- Oklahoma (10-0)
- Alabama (9-0)
- Florida State (10-0)
- Florida (10-0)
- Washington (9-1)
- UCLA (7-3)
- Virginia Tech (8-2)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Clemson (6-3)
- Arizona (7-2)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Duke (8-2)
- Kentucky (9-1)
- Northwestern (7-2)
- Michigan (5-4)
- Tennessee (6-3)
- Georgia (9-2)
- Missouri (8-3)
- UL-Lafayette (6-0)
- Auburn (9-1)
- Arizona State (7-3)
- LSU (6-5)
- Texas (5-6)
- USF (6-2)
USA Today/NFCA Division I:
- Oklahoma (10-0)
- Alabama (9-0)
- Florida State (10-0)
- Florida (10-0)
- Washington (9-1)
- UCLA (7-3)
- Virginia Tech (8-2)
- Arizona (7-2)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- Oklahoma State (6-4)
- Kentucky (9-1)
- Duke (8-2)
- Clemson (6-3)
- Georgia (9-2)
- Missouri (8-3)
- Tennessee (6-3)
- Northwestern (7-2)
- Michigan (5-4)
- UL-Lafayette (6-0)
- Auburn (9-1)
- Arizona State (7-3)
- Texas (5-6)
- LSU (6-5)
- USF (6-2)
