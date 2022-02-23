Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tigers drop in latest softball rankings after tough weekend

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-5) have dropped in the latest softball rankings released on Tuesday, Feb. 22. LSU has dropped one spot from No. 22 to No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

There are nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

The Tigers had a tough weekend going 2-3 at the St.Pete/Clearwater Invitational. In the first game they run ruled then No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 18, 10-2, and on Sunday, Feb. 20 they shut out Texas Tech 2-0. No. 5 Washington took down the Tigers 9-4 in the second game on Friday, and then on Saturday, Feb. 19 LSU fell to Notre Dame 8-6 and No. 16 Michigan 6-1.

Beth Torina’s Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 111 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU will host the Purple & Gold Challenge on Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 featuring Stephen F. Austin, Drake, and Purdue.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25:

  1. Oklahoma (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-0)
  3. Florida State (10-0)
  4. Florida (10-0)
  5. Washington (9-1)
  6. UCLA (7-3)
  7. Virginia Tech (8-2)
  8. Arkansas (7-3)
  9. Clemson (6-3)
  10. Arizona (7-2)
  11. Oregon (8-1)
  12. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  13. Duke (8-2)
  14. Kentucky (9-1)
  15. Northwestern (7-2)
  16. Michigan (5-4)
  17. Tennessee (6-3)
  18. Georgia (9-2)
  19. Missouri (8-3)
  20. UL-Lafayette (6-0)
  21. Auburn (9-1)
  22. Arizona State (7-3)
  23. LSU (6-5)
  24. Texas (5-6)
  25. USF (6-2)

USA Today/NFCA Division I:

  1. Oklahoma (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-0)
  3. Florida State (10-0)
  4. Florida (10-0)
  5. Washington (9-1)
  6. UCLA (7-3)
  7. Virginia Tech (8-2)
  8. Arizona (7-2)
  9. Oregon (8-1)
  10. Arkansas (7-3)
  11. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  12. Kentucky (9-1)
  13. Duke (8-2)
  14. Clemson (6-3)
  15. Georgia (9-2)
  16. Missouri (8-3)
  17. Tennessee (6-3)
  18. Northwestern (7-2)
  19. Michigan (5-4)
  20. UL-Lafayette (6-0)
  21. Auburn (9-1)
  22. Arizona State (7-3)
  23. Texas (5-6)
  24. LSU (6-5)
  25. USF (6-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

For over two decades, Brad Davis was away from home, away from many of the people he loved the...
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach
Brian Kelly is set to introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb....
Brian Kelly introduces new LSU coaching staff
Jacques Talk- Alexis Morris
JACQUES TALK: Alexis Morris