Tigers drop in latest softball rankings after tough weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-5) have dropped in the latest softball rankings released on Tuesday, Feb. 22. LSU has dropped one spot from No. 22 to No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

There are nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

The Tigers had a tough weekend going 2-3 at the St.Pete/Clearwater Invitational. In the first game they run ruled then No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 18, 10-2, and on Sunday, Feb. 20 they shut out Texas Tech 2-0. No. 5 Washington took down the Tigers 9-4 in the second game on Friday, and then on Saturday, Feb. 19 LSU fell to Notre Dame 8-6 and No. 16 Michigan 6-1.

Beth Torina’s Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 111 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU will host the Purple & Gold Challenge on Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 featuring Stephen F. Austin, Drake, and Purdue.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 :

Oklahoma (10-0) Alabama (9-0) Florida State (10-0) Florida (10-0) Washington (9-1) UCLA (7-3) Virginia Tech (8-2) Arkansas (7-3) Clemson (6-3) Arizona (7-2) Oregon (8-1) Oklahoma State (6-4) Duke (8-2) Kentucky (9-1) Northwestern (7-2) Michigan (5-4) Tennessee (6-3) Georgia (9-2) Missouri (8-3) UL-Lafayette (6-0) Auburn (9-1) Arizona State (7-3) LSU (6-5) Texas (5-6) USF (6-2)

USA Today/NFCA Division I :

Oklahoma (10-0) Alabama (9-0) Florida State (10-0) Florida (10-0) Washington (9-1) UCLA (7-3) Virginia Tech (8-2) Arizona (7-2) Oregon (8-1) Arkansas (7-3) Oklahoma State (6-4) Kentucky (9-1) Duke (8-2) Clemson (6-3) Georgia (9-2) Missouri (8-3) Tennessee (6-3) Northwestern (7-2) Michigan (5-4) UL-Lafayette (6-0) Auburn (9-1) Arizona State (7-3) Texas (5-6) LSU (6-5) USF (6-2)

