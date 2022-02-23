Ask the Expert
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch

By KPTV staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family’s cat was stolen off their front porch in north Portland, Oregon this weekend.

KPTV reports it was all caught on camera and the owners are desperate to get their cat, KiKi, back.

The video taken Sunday morning shows a woman at the porch of the home trying to entice the cat there when after many failed attempts, she ultimately just picks him up and takes him.

“I just started crying, you know, it’s just like, it’s like a family member is gone,” Karina Autar said.

She and her brother Akash Autar are students at the University of Oregon. They said they’ve always wanted a pet and finally convinced their parents to get KiKi when Karina graduated middle school.

“You can see the love was there instantly,” she said. “When my dad takes a nap or when my dad goes to sleep, he has to get KiKi on the bed with him.”

They said KiKi has his own routine which includes getting up early, going for a walk around 5 a.m. and spends time on the porch until around 7 a.m. when someone lets him back inside.

The family said it’s been hard for them to deal with this from afar while they know their parents are heartbroken at home.

“They’re distraught, it’s like their child is gone, you know. They already are empty nesters because we’re gone and KiKi was the only thing, I would assume, keeping them not feeling lonely,” they said.

