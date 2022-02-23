Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School(Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 6-year-old student has died after being struck by a truck in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School parking lot Wednesday evening (Feb. 23), according to Slidell police.

The incident happened during dismissal time when a group of students were attempting to cross the parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived at Our Lady Lourdes of Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident.

The student was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving carelessly. The incident was classified as a tragic accident.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The identity of the child has not been released yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Xavier Johnson
Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old
Metro Council denies BRPD chief's request to increase legal fund by $80,0000.
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K
Futurecast
Another very warm, windy day on the way as we await cold front
Ladre Doucette and Mary Williams
Parents face murder charges in connection with baby’s death
For over two decades, Brad Davis was away from home, away from many of the people he loved the...
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach