Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Police found the body of a preschool-age boy in a freezer in the garage at a Las Vegas home....
Las Vegas police find body of young boy in garage freezer
Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a National Guard training...
Caught on camera: Helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
On his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas earned $1,800 from his mother for keeping a promise to...
Mom pays son $1,800 to stay off social media until 18
A young man from Minnesota earned $1,800 by keeping a promise to his mom to stay off social...
Teen gets $1,800 for staying off social media for 6 years