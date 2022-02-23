Move Ascension projects underway to help alleviate traffic woes

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traffic in Ascension Parish can be a headache.

“There’s tons of it, especially at going home times and early in the morning, on the way to school and on the way to work,” said Brittany Fluharty.

You may have noticed several road construction projects going on right now, and more are coming.

“What we’re trying to do is work on a grid, if you will, a network of roadway improvements both north-south, east-west corridors, with spot improvements strategically at certain intersections, whether it be a roundabout, adding turn lanes, so that way it allows for a better operational flow for the traveling public both through and across the parish,” said Jeff Burst, senior project manager.

“So many people are moving out here due to the schools, I mean that’s what we did,” explained Fluharty.

The growth of the parish is why officials say they’re being proactive with Move Ascension.

“Ascension Parish is one of the fastest-growing parishes both population-wise and economically over the past several years, so yes, there has been a rapid growth and with the infrastructure needs to keep pace,” added Burst.

As the projects get underway, Move Ascension leaders said they’ll be working with the parish to improve drainage while they improve traffic.

“I think the two programs, eventually, we’re going to have to work in concert with each other to improve drainage all over the parish,” noted Burst.

By working together, the parish hopes the quality of life in Ascension Parish will improve.

There are 46 total projects in the program, including seven safety widenings of roads, eight clearing projects, three new connector roadways, 14 roundabouts, nine intersection improvements, three off-system bridges, and two access management corridors.

About to Start or Under Construction:

C. Braud safety widening (LA 73 - Bluff Rd.)

US 61 at Germany Rd. Intersection

PR 929 at Parker Rd. Roundabout -C&G

Henry Road Widening (LA 73-Tillotson) -C&G

PR 929 at Hwy 930 Roundabout - C&G

Braud Rd. at Germany Rd. Roundabout - C&G

PR 929 at Braud Rd. Roundabout -C&G

Ready for Construction after Utility Relocations:

Roddy Rd at Churchpoint Rd. Roundabout

PR 929 at Parker Rd. Roundabout

PR 929 at Hwy 930 Roundabout

Brad Rd at Germany Rd. Roundabout

PR 929 at Braud Rd. Roundabout

Hwy. 930 safety widening (LA 42 - Causey Rd.)

Roddy Rd. safety widening (US 61 - LA 935)

Roddy Rd. safety widening (LA 935 - LA 621)

