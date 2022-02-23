Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Move Ascension projects underway to help alleviate traffic woes

Move Ascension projects underway to help alleviate traffic woes
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traffic in Ascension Parish can be a headache.

“There’s tons of it, especially at going home times and early in the morning, on the way to school and on the way to work,” said Brittany Fluharty.

You may have noticed several road construction projects going on right now, and more are coming.

“What we’re trying to do is work on a grid, if you will, a network of roadway improvements both north-south, east-west corridors, with spot improvements strategically at certain intersections, whether it be a roundabout, adding turn lanes, so that way it allows for a better operational flow for the traveling public both through and across the parish,” said Jeff Burst, senior project manager.

RELATED: Ascension Parish places requirements on proposed subdivision near Gonzales

“So many people are moving out here due to the schools, I mean that’s what we did,” explained Fluharty.

The growth of the parish is why officials say they’re being proactive with Move Ascension.

“Ascension Parish is one of the fastest-growing parishes both population-wise and economically over the past several years, so yes, there has been a rapid growth and with the infrastructure needs to keep pace,” added Burst.

As the projects get underway, Move Ascension leaders said they’ll be working with the parish to improve drainage while they improve traffic.

“I think the two programs, eventually, we’re going to have to work in concert with each other to improve drainage all over the parish,” noted Burst.

By working together, the parish hopes the quality of life in Ascension Parish will improve.

There are 46 total projects in the program, including seven safety widenings of roads, eight clearing projects, three new connector roadways, 14 roundabouts, nine intersection improvements, three off-system bridges, and two access management corridors.

About to Start or Under Construction:

  • C. Braud safety widening (LA 73 - Bluff Rd.)
  • US 61 at Germany Rd. Intersection
  • PR 929 at Parker Rd. Roundabout -C&G
  • Henry Road Widening (LA 73-Tillotson) -C&G
  • PR 929 at Hwy 930 Roundabout - C&G
  • Braud Rd. at Germany Rd. Roundabout - C&G
  • PR 929 at Braud Rd. Roundabout -C&G

Ready for Construction after Utility Relocations:

  • Roddy Rd at Churchpoint Rd. Roundabout
  • PR 929 at Parker Rd. Roundabout
  • PR 929 at Hwy 930 Roundabout
  • Brad Rd at Germany Rd. Roundabout
  • PR 929 at Braud Rd. Roundabout
  • Hwy. 930 safety widening (LA 42 - Causey Rd.)
  • Roddy Rd. safety widening (US 61 - LA 935)
  • Roddy Rd. safety widening (LA 935 - LA 621)

RELATED: Ascension Parish hopes to gain more teachers through alternative certification program

Ascension Parish is looking for more teachers, and they want to help you become certified so you can work in their classrooms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Move Ascension projects underway to help alleviate traffic woes
Move Ascension projects underway to help alleviate traffic woes
Dr. Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Dept. of Transportation (DOTD)
DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson talks traffic at Press Club
File photo
Millerville, O’Neal exits on I-12 West to be closed overnight Feb. 21-24
A multi-car crash involving an 18-wheeler caused several lane closures Thursday, February 10.
I-12 West at O’Neal Lane reopens after crash involving 18-wheeler