Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Misleading Food Labels: Don’t Believe Everything You Read

Groceries
Groceries(pxfuel / CC0 1.0)
By Marsha Lewis and Robert Walko
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Consumers are more health-conscious than ever before, so some food manufacturers are pulling out all the tricks to convince people to buy highly processed and unhealthy foods. Class action litigation against food and beverage companies hit a record high last year, as consumer advocates fight back against food labels that try to take advantage of consumers. What you read on the package may not be what’s inside.

Healthy, all-natural, low-fat, humanely raised… the list goes on and on.

“It can be very misleading to the consumer.” Explains Tara Collingwood, RDN.

Common misleading food labels include… ‘made with whole grains’. This implies 100 percent of grains used are whole. It really means the recipe includes a pinch of whole grains. Choose only products labeled 100 percent whole grains.

Collingwood further explains by stating, “I always say it’s made with very little of that particular ingredient.”

When the label says ‘multi-grain’, it implies more healthful whole grains but many of these foods are full of refined grains, so nutritionists say to disregard this label completely. The word ‘natural’ implies no man-made ingredients, organic and non-gmo. What it really means… nothing at all!

Collingwood states that “There are certain words that are not regulated. So, for example, natural.”

And if a label does not list sugar as the first ingredient, it doesn’t mean the sugar content is not high. All of these ingredients are substitutes for sugar. And family-farmed is popular now but be aware… the USDA says the words can describe any farm in which the operator or their relatives own at least half the business, which adds up to 97 percent of the nation’s farms.

“I think instead of just even looking at the front of the package, turn the package around and look at those nutrition facts.” Says Collingwood.

So, to protect yourself, ignore the claims on the front packaging. Study the ingredients list. Avoid foods that list refined grains, sugar, or hydrogenated oils as the first three ingredients. Instead, choose items that have whole foods listed at the top.

Sources:

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Louisiana doctors working to bring more resources, cardiologists to rural communities
Doctors are now seeing COVID-19 patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their...
COVID Tongue: What You Need to Know
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards travels to Delaware to testify on coastal restoration in La.
COVID-19
3 La. children die from COVID in past week