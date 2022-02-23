Another very warm, windy day on the way as we await cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meandering front will slide south of Baton Rouge tonight but likely returns north of the Capital City by Thursday’s sunrise.

Morning temperatures for the Red Stick will run in the low 60°s. Expect pockets of dense fog in the morning but the area should remain mostly dry into mid-day. Expect passing occasional showers through Thursday afternoon with one or two thunderstorms: rain chances are set at just 30% for the WAFB viewing area.

Futurecast Radar (WAFB)

Thursday will be another warm and windy day with highs reaching the low 80°s and winds out of the south running as much as 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. That front will eventually march south and southeast Thursday night into Friday morning with scattered-to-numerous showers and a few thunderstorms but no real concern for severe weather. Rain totals for the event are expected to run it well under 0.5″ for most, if not all, of the viewing area. It will be much cooler for Friday with temperatures through the day hanging in the 50°s.

Forecast for Southdowns parade (WAFB)

Any lingering rains behind the front on Friday should end by or before the early afternoon, leaving it cool and dry for Friday evening’s Southdowns Parade. Expect a mostly cloudy but dry Saturday with highs reaching the mid 60°s, looking pretty good for the Spanish Town Parade.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 23 (WAFB)

Sunday comes with isolated-to-scattered showers but no active weather is expected. The parades in Port Allen and Lavonia on Sunday afternoon will just have to dance around the raindrops with afternoon highs in the low 60°s. Sunshine is back with highs in the mid 60°s for metro Baton Rouge on Monday (Lundi Gras) and temperatures will climb to around 70° under a sun/cloud mix for Tuesday (Mardi Gras). The extended outlook for the rest of the week looks to be mainly dry with high temperatures in the 70°s.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

