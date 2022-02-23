Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man previously arrested for contractor fraud arrested again

Tayler Braud
Tayler Braud(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man previously arrested for contractor fraud has been arrested again, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, 2021, the victim, who lives in East Baton Rouge Parish entered a contract valued at $12,250 with Tayler Braud.

Braud was hired to work on the homeowner’s patio area, install drainage in the backyard, along with several other projects.

RELATED: BR contractor previously charged with fraud arrested again

Jail documents state Braud represented himself as the owner of Braud Brothers Electric & Construction, LLC and as a licensed contractor in the state of La.

Arrest records show the victim told authorities she wrote Braud a personal check for $6,125 up front, to cover the cost for buying the materials needed and would pay the remaining balance of $6,125 once the job was done.

Braud reportedly began some of the work but never returned to the home to finish the remainder of the contract.

June 24, 2021 was the last time the victim says the subcontractor was seen at the home.

Over the next three months, the victim tried unsuccessfully to contact Braud over the phone to resolve the matter.

The victim claims because of Braud’s actions, the homeowner lost a total of $5,525.

As of February 21, 2022, authorities say there are four additional complaints EBRSO is handling in connection to Braud.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Xavier Johnson
Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old
Metro Council denies BRPD chief's request to increase legal fund by $80,0000.
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K
Futurecast
Another very warm, windy day on the way as we await cold front
Ladre Doucette and Mary Williams
Parents face murder charges in connection with baby’s death
For over two decades, Brad Davis was away from home, away from many of the people he loved the...
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach