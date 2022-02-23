Livingston Parish School Board seeks to renew dedicated facility funding

The following is a press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools:

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish School Board is asking voters to renew a 5-mill ad valorem tax next month that is dedicated to funding parish-wide construction projects, renovations, and improvements to all school facilities and property in the parish.

The funding renewal request is not a new tax, and a vote for the proposition will not increase the millage rate paid each year by taxpayers.

“This is an essential school funding source that has enabled the district to maintain its many facilities over the years. Hundreds of projects, large and small, are managed with these funds,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.

The proposition will be on the March 26 ballot, with early voting available March 12-19.

Parish voters created the dedicated funding source in 1952 – 70 years ago – and have continually renewed it every 10 years since. The current proposition is also a 10-year renewal, which will allow the funding to remain in place through 2032.

Murphy noted that the dedicated 5 mills generate approximately $3.1 million each year for the district to invest in school facility projects in every community. He said much of the funding is utilized on day-to-day facility repairs, but the revenues are often “saved up” by individual school districts to construct larger projects and invest in expansions without having to ask taxpayers for new monies.

According to Livingston Parish School System, these are some of the larger projects funded by the tax over the past 10 years. (Livingston Parish School System)

“This funding source is the only millage that is dedicated to constructing and improving school facilities throughout the entire parish,” Murphy said. “We are able to leverage these monies in the most beneficial way for all our students.”

For more information on the proposition, visit www.lpsb.org. For information on voting precincts, early voting locations, and deadlines to register to vote, contact the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters’ Office at 225-686-3054 or send an email to LivingstonROV@sos.la.gov.

