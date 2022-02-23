La. State Fire Marshal’s Office lifts statewide burn ban after recent rains

Information provided by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Due to recent dry conditions statewide being sufficiently alleviated following several rain events, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, is rescinding the statewide cease and desist order for all private burning issued on February 15, 2022.

This rescind notice is effective as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”

Residents should be aware that local and parish governments may continue their own burn bans at their will.

