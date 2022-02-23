JACQUES TALK: Alexis Morris

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been quite the journey for LSU senior guard Alexis Morris.

The Tigers are the fourth college team Morris has played for but she’s certainly saving her best for last. Morris is averaging 16.4 points per game this season, as LSU is enjoying their best season in a long, long time.

One the Tigers’ great stories this season is Morris’ relationship with head coach Kim Mulkey, a relationship that has come full circle from Waco to Baton Rouge.

