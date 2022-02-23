Fire chiefs in Pointe Coupee Parish say they want more manpower instead of consolidation

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish Council is looking into an ordinance that would consolidate the five fire districts into one board, but some fire chiefs say that is not the real problem at hand.

If a house catches on fire, residents want to rely on their fire department. Well, some Pointe Coupee council members want to make sure each of the parish’s five fire districts are reaching their fullest potential.

“We need to sustain the fire ratings that we have, but work to getting a better fire rating,” explained Councilman Dustin Boudreaux.

Certain fire districts have gone up and down in fire ratings due to issues with equipment, management and operations. Those ratings can affect how much folks pay for homeowners insurance. It’s why Boudreaux believes an ordinance that would consolidate all five fire districts under one board would get each district operating on the same page.

“We need to look at the parish as a whole. Why should the north end of the parish receive less fire protection than the south end of the parish, for example, that is just not fair to the residents of the parish,” explained Boudreaux.

WAFB spoke with some fire chiefs in Pointe Coupee who do not think this is the solution to the problem.

“Come to you with a solution with the problem we have, this isn’t a problem, but we want solutions to the problems that we have with manpower,” explained District 4 Fire Chief Paul Pinsonet.

Pinsonet said their biggest problem is getting more firefighters, which has been a national problem. Pinsonet believes this consolidation will actually make the problem worse.

“It doesn’t solve the problems that we have. What should be happening is that the parish government should be asking us how can we help you,” said Pinsonet.

Some other council members believe the ordinance does not provide enough clarifications and should be left up to the taxpayers to decide not necessarily the council.

“They are the noes that are funding the operations and all the fire district,” explained Councilman Kurt Jarreau.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Council will decide on March 8 whether to move forward with the ordinance or not.

