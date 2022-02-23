Electrical fire destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A home on North Foster Drive is destroyed following a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to 3958 N. Foster Drive where a house fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. The four people who were in the home had made it out safe by the time firefighters arrived on scene four minutes later.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Foster Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters entered through the front door and found the fire in the back of the home, according to BRFD.

The fire department’s spokesperson said firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room, but the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, resulting in it being a total loss.

Investigators said an electrical malfunction caused the fire.

