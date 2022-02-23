Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday at his Las Vegas home.

Johnathan appeared on shows since the ‘80s including “Late Night with David Letterman,” as well as several variety and comedy shows. He was featured numerous times on Comedy Central, including his hour-long TV special, “Wrong on Every Level,” in 2006.

Along with his bumbling assistant Psychic Tanya, played by Penny Wiggins, his act incorporated sometimes shocking, foul-mouthed comedy with a typical magic act that included some genuine tricks. A volunteer was typically called up from the crowd to participate.

Amazing Johnathan performed for several years at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, as well as Sahara’s Bally’s and Red Rock Resort.

In a clip shown in Hulu’s “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” he tells a live crowd in 2014 that he’s been given a year to live. In response to a laugh from someone in the crowd, he says, “It’s not a joke.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Phil Savelli is shown during his sentencing.
Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism
Xavier Johnson
Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old
Metro Council denies BRPD chief's request to increase legal fund by $80,0000.
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K