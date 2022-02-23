Arrest made in deadly Gus Young shooting from late Nov. 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said an arrest was made on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in connection with a man found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in November.

Investigators said they were called to Gus Young Avenue near North 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. They added Joshua Shorter, 18, of Baton Rouge, was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting on Gus Young Avenue. (WAFB)

Police say with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, they arrested Ralph Paul, 21, of Baton Rouge, Wednesday in connection with the death of Shorter.

Paul will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

