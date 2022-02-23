Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

91-year-old man says he’s ‘just killing time’ with job at Arby’s

By Ibrahim Samra and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 91-year-old man is considered the top employee by his bosses at an Arby’s in Indiana.

WNDU reports Jack Burkett works at the fast-food chain in Elkhart, and his ties with the restaurant date much further back than his first day of employment a decade ago.

“Before my wife passed away, we used to come in here three times a day for breakfast, lunch and supper,” Burkett said.

After his wife died, he knew he needed to find something to do to keep himself occupied.

“He came in, and he said, ‘Do you need someone to do your lobby? I’ll do it for free,’” general manager Rosemary Gresso recalled, “We said, ‘You can’t do it for free, Jack, but we will hire you.’”

Burkett said he wanted to start on the day of that conversation, but he took their compromise of beginning his employment the next day.

Ten years later, the 91-year-old is as dedicated of an employee as anyone will find.

“Just killing time. I don’t know what to say. I just do a lot of stuff,” Burkett said.

Burkett’s supervisors said he is so dedicated to the job, they don’t even have to consider when he is scheduled to show up.

“He usually works seven days a week, but I don’t even put him on my schedule anymore because he just shows up,” Gresso said.

While Burkett said he has eaten a lot of Arby’s sandwiches, he appears to be in great shape, and he credits apple cider vinegar as one of the factors for his longevity.

“You can’t beat the roast beef. Roast beef is out of this world. It’s a hamburger, but it isn’t,” Burkett said.

Burkett has no plans of turning in a two-week notice anytime soon, stating that Arby’s is where he wants to retire.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Phil Savelli is shown during his sentencing.
Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism
Xavier Johnson
Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old
Metro Council denies BRPD chief's request to increase legal fund by $80,0000.
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K