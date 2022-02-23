21-year-old man accused of exposing himself to girl walking to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges after he exposed himself to a girl as she walked to school, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say.

Jakobi Givens, 21, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to BRPD, on Feb. 22 police responded to reports of a “suspicious incident” on Browning Drive in Baton Rouge around 8:00 a.m.

Once authorities arrived, a mother told police that her daughter was walking to school when an unknown subject, later identified as Givens, driving a grey or silver sports car pulled alongside of the girl and exposed himself.

Arrest records say the driver rolled the front window down and waved money at the girl, while stating that he has $200 if she “would do stuff to him.”

The victim stated, that’s when the man pulled his penis out of his pants.

Police say the victim said that she declined and began to walk away.

As she tried to grab her phone, the victim drove away but not before she was able to memorize the car’s license plate number.

Authorities report the victim described the suspect as an unknown male around 19 to 21 years old.

Police say the suspect had a unique hairstyle that was described as light brown in the front with “red tipped dreads of medium length.”

BRPD says after further investigation, the license came back to a silver 2020 Dodge Charger.

Police were able to contact a local office, revealing who the car was leased to and what apartment complex they lived in.

Once police searched the area, the car was found unoccupied.

After surveying the area, a suspect fitting the physical description was seen leaving the apartment complex with a female passenger.

The female passenger was later determined to be the suspect’s girlfriend.

Police reportedly took Givens into custody after he was stopped on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road and he was later booked into parish prison.

