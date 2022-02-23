2021 Greater BR State Fair was best attended in fair history

The following information comes from the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair:

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announced today that the 2021 event was the best attended in the fair’s history. Over 100,000 people attended the annual event during the eleven-day run and on seven of those days, daily attendance records were set.

Fair chairman Cliff Barton said that this increased attendance was due to the eleven days of dry weather coupled with the governor lifting the mask requirements. “The people were eager to get out and have some fun,” Barton said, and “the fair offered them an economical way to have a great time.’

The increased attendance means that the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation will have more funding to donate back to the community in the form of scholarships, sponsorships, and grants to nonprofit organizations involved with children.

The fair is an all-volunteer event held every year in October. The dates for 2022 are October 27 through November 6.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.