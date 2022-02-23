1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Balis Drive.

BRPD investigators collect evidence after a shooting on Balis Drive on Feb. 23, 2022. (WAFB)

They added they are also investigating a second scene in the 3900 block of Perkins Road.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are collecting evidence on Valley Street near a shooting on Perkins Road on Feb. 23, 2022. (WAFB)

Police said one man was shot. A source told WAFB the person shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

WAFB has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.