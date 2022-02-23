1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Balis Drive.
They added they are also investigating a second scene in the 3900 block of Perkins Road.
Police said one man was shot. A source told WAFB the person shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
