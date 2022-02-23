Ask the Expert
1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Balis Drive.

BRPD investigators collect evidence after a shooting on Balis Drive on Feb. 23, 2022.
BRPD investigators collect evidence after a shooting on Balis Drive on Feb. 23, 2022.(WAFB)

They added they are also investigating a second scene in the 3900 block of Perkins Road.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are collecting evidence on Valley Street...
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are collecting evidence on Valley Street near a shooting on Perkins Road on Feb. 23, 2022.(WAFB)

Police said one man was shot. A source told WAFB the person shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

WAFB has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

