WATCH: Therapy horses rehabilitate with underwater treadmills

Therapy horses use world class equipment at a new facility in Denver.
By Danny New
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DENVER (KMGH) – A new facility at Colorado State University in Denver boasts state-of-the-art equipment for therapy horses.

The equipment includes underwater treadmills, a vibration station and even a heating device called a “solarium.”

Eccentric concept aside, these are actually very useful machines for strengthening of the horses at CSU Spurs Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center.

“The number one benefit is just the effect of water, improving their range of motion in particular, in this unit. As well as having them work against the resistance of water improves their overall muscle strength and neuromuscular timing,” Director of Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Melissa King said.

When the horses are finished with their hydro-trek, they move to the solarium.

“It’s heat therapy,” King said. “So, we use it for horses to help dry off after they’ve been in any type of the aquatic therapies, but it also provides heat therapy. So, if they’ve got some muscle tenderness or muscle tightness across their back, it helps kind of loosen that up, just like you or I laying on a heating pad if we’ve got a sore back or tight muscles.”

There’s even a vibration station which helps with the horses’ bone density.

But why do these horses have such expensive machines, including $165,000 treadmills?

Because these horses are therapy horses, and the staff is training them to help people like veterans, seniors and children with disabilities.

“The motion of the horse is the closest thing to the human walk that you can find,” equine manager Jill Andrews said. “It’s better than replicating it with a machine or anything else. So if you have people who don’t walk well, or don’t walk at all, put them on the horse’s back and it helps their body get used to the motion of walking.”

This is one of many ways the horses can lend a helping hoof, but these machines enable the staff to make sure horses are up to the task of helping to heal so many people, one ride at a time.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

