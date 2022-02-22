Spring-like weather continues with a few showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll continue to get an early taste of spring over the next few days as southerly winds usher in rather warm and humid air by late February standards. Highs today will again climb into the low 80s, with gusty southerly winds running 15-25 mph and some gusts over 30 mph possible.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 22. (WAFB)

A few showers are also possible, but it now looks like any threat of stronger storms should largely stay to our north. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for our counties in SW Mississippi.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 22. (WAFB)

A new concern arrives for Wednesday and Thursday mornings in the way of fog. Otherwise, both days will have the potential to tie or set record highs as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s. Wednesday’s record is 82°, set in 1909, and Thursday’s record is 84°, last set in 2018. A few showers will also remain possible, with rain chances running about 30% on both days.

Possible record warm weather this week. (WAFB)

Best rain chances for the week are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning in association with our next cold front. The rains should largely come in the form of showers, with any chance for thunder appearing very limited with this next system. Rain amounts will also be modest, generally coming in under a half-inch for most.

Hi-res euro model for Friday, Feb. 25. (WAFB)

Much cooler weather returns in the wake of that front as we head into Mardi Gras weekend. And unfortunately, a good deal of cloud cover is also likely to linger. Friday and Saturday should at least stay dry, with highs on Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s expected for Saturday. It will be a chilly evening for Southdowns on Friday night, with temperatures in the 50s throughout the parade. Spanish Town will also be a bit cool on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Forecast for Krewe of Southdowns on Friday, Feb. 25. (WAFB)

Forecast for Spanish Town on Saturday, Feb. 26. (WAFB)

Another round of quick-hitting showers is possible by Sunday with another cold front. We’ll then see a reinforcing shot of colder air arriving as we head toward Mardi Gras. In fact, Fat Tuesday may start out with a light freeze, but highs should climb into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. The good news is that both Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras appear to stay dry at this point.

