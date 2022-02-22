Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears Britney Spears wants to add best-selling author to her list of accomplishments.

People Magazine is reporting the pop star has signed a massive book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster.

According to People, a deal worth $15 million is to write a tell-all memoir, but there is no word on when the book could be released.

Neither representatives from Spears’ camp nor the publisher have commented.

The reported deal comes just months after the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears is still in the middle of a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her finances. Her father requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November.

She is also at odds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her recently released book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Police found the body of a preschool-age boy in a freezer in the garage at a Las Vegas home....
Las Vegas police find body of young boy in garage freezer
Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a National Guard training...
Caught on camera: Helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
On his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas earned $1,800 from his mother for keeping a promise to...
Mom pays son $1,800 to stay off social media until 18
A young man from Minnesota earned $1,800 by keeping a promise to his mom to stay off social...
Teen gets $1,800 for staying off social media for 6 years