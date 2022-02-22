Staying warm, muggy before cold front arrives end of workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winds will subside this evening and the region will go to mostly cloudy to cloudy skies later tonight.

The warm, muggy Gulf air mass in place will promote fog development for Wednesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 60°s for the Red Stick. A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of the WAFB viewing area.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the areas in pink. Drive slowly, use low beam headlights. pic.twitter.com/3ksfyL3ON1 — WAFB First Alert Weather (@WAFBweather) February 22, 2022

Rain chances on Wednesday are set a 20% to 30% with highs returning to the 80°s once again. It will be a near repeat on Thursday with areas of morning fog, passing showers during the day, and highs again in the 80°s.

Cold front expected by Friday, Feb. 25. (WAFB)

A cold front on Friday will push the warm, moist air mass out of the way while delivering showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a significant concern, however, and the rains should be done by mid-day into the early afternoon. Highs on Friday will be much cooler though, topping out in the low 60°s for metro Baton Rouge. Expect a partly-to-mostly cloudy Saturday but it stays dry with highs in the mid 60°s. Scattered showers are back for Sunday as a disturbance over the Gulf slides to the east. Monday and Fat Tuesday look dry with highs for both days in the 60°s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 22. (WAFB)

