Queen still has mild COVID-19 symptoms, cancels online meetings

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI. She will turn 96 on April 21.

Both the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Charles has since returned to work. There are also thought to have been several recent virus cases among the staff at Windsor Castle, where the queen is staying.

Elizabeth spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests in October and until recently had been under doctors’ orders to rest and only undertake light duties.

She canceled various major engagements late last year but returned this month to public duties, and has held audiences both virtually and in person with diplomats, politicians and senior military officers.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

