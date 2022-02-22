National spelling bee champ visits McKinley High

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National spelling bee champion, Zaila Avant-garde, stopped by McKinley High on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

She sat down with students and the school’s royal court as they asked her about her achievements. Many of those include breaking multiple Guinness world records.

She offered words of encouragement to help students reach their own goals.

She’s been traveling across Louisiana all week, making her final stop in Baton Rouge.

