Kiya Johnson named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Kiya Johnson is the SEC Specialist of the Week!



Perfect 🔟 on beam

5️⃣ Scores of 9.90 or higher



🔗https://t.co/3gZTFhw9eg pic.twitter.com/EKIkLLWFBh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 22, 2022

A native of Dallas, Texas scored five 9.90s are higher in the two meets against SEC opponents, including a score of 10.0 on beam against No. 8 Alabama. In the meet against the Tide LSU scored a season-high 198.050 for the win. Johnson’s 10 marked the seventh of her career and second on beam.

Johnson became the sixth gymnast to score multiple perfect scores on beam. She also scored a pair of 9.90 on bars and vault against the Tide.

KIYA JOHNSON PERFECT 10 pic.twitter.com/nRddkG0Ajs — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 19, 2022

Against Missouri and Arkansas on Sunday, Feb. 20 Johnson scored a 9.90 on vault and a 9.925 on beam. LSU is currently ranked No. 6 in the College Gymnastics Association.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete against Texas Woman’s on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in Denton, Texas.

