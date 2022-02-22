Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kiya Johnson named SEC Specialist of the Week

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

A native of Dallas, Texas scored five 9.90s are higher in the two meets against SEC opponents, including a score of 10.0 on beam against No. 8 Alabama. In the meet against the Tide LSU scored a season-high 198.050 for the win. Johnson’s 10 marked the seventh of her career and second on beam.

Johnson became the sixth gymnast to score multiple perfect scores on beam. She also scored a pair of 9.90 on bars and vault against the Tide.

Against Missouri and Arkansas on Sunday, Feb. 20 Johnson scored a 9.90 on vault and a 9.925 on beam. LSU is currently ranked No. 6 in the College Gymnastics Association.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete against Texas Woman’s on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in Denton, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Brian Kelly is set to introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb....
Brian Kelly to introduce new LSU coaching staff
LSU Tigers
LSU baseball’s rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 21
JACQUES TALK: Kramer Robertson.
JACQUES TALK: Kramer Robertson
NCAA leaders gather in New Orleans for 2022 Road to the Final Four tip off.
NCAA leadership joins Edwards, Cantrell to tip off Road to Final Four