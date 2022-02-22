Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former Pelicans teammate Redick says Zion has been ‘detached’

J.J. Redick says Zion Williamson has been a "detached" teammate
J.J. Redick says Zion Williamson has been a "detached" teammate
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Does Zion Williamson want to be in New Orleans? Does he want to play for the Pelicans anymore?

Only Zion knows for sure but his former Pels teammate JJ Redick doesn’t think so and he said as much this morning on ESPN’s program, First Take.

Redick and Zion played a couple of seasons together, and while he recognized Zion’s ability, saying that no one can do what he does on the basketball court. He also questioned his commitment to the Pelicans as a whole.

Pointing out that failing to do something simple like reaching out to a new teammate, is telling.

Here’s what he had to say:

“This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again. Look, I was his teammate. I can describe him as a ‘detached’ teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is just... This is basic level of humanity... being a teammate... send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That’s the bare minimum that you have to do. And the Pelicans yesterday sent out an email for season tickets for next year. Guess who wasn’t in the email whose name was not in the email. Zion’s! Like what the heck is going on in New Orleans?’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Zion Williamson says right knee is ‘getting stronger day by day’
Zion Williamson’s injury status is still a mystery heading into the All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the...
Adebayo, Heat beat Pelicans 112-97 in McCollum’s NOLA debut
The Saints' hiring of Dennis Allen as head coach and the Pelicans' trade for C.J. McCollum mark...
New eras began in the same day for both New Orleans pro sports teams
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green hugs former player Josh Hart after a win against the...
Ingram scores 26, surging Pelicans top Rockets 110-97