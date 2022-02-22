EBRSO hosting blood drive on Feb. 23 in honor of late captain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say they are hosting a blood drive in honor of a high-ranking officer who died Monday, Feb. 22.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says Captain James Santangelo, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, “passed away yesterday evening after a lengthy illness.”

“I am so grateful for his almost 17 years of service to our agency at the parish prison, in uniform patrol and as the Pride-Chaneyville Substation commander. He also served our parish as the Constable, Justice of the Peace in Ward 2.

Many of you, like myself, knew and loved Jimmy. My heart goes out to his wife Mikki and their children Corey, Amanda, Sunni, and Haylie. Please remember the family in your prayers. Tomorrow we will hold a blood drive in Captain Santangelo’s honor at EBRSO headquarters. God bless you all.” Gautreaux added.”

EBRSO is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center and will have a mobile donation bus at its headquarters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The sheriff’s office headquarters is located at 8900 Jimmy Wedell Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

