Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle (Source: SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY’S SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A dog is back with its owner after being lost for 12 years.

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video on its Facebook page of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle.

Michelle, who only provided her first name, said she got Zoey and her sister from an animal shelter and the dogs were 6 years old at the time.

Zoey was found Feb. 10, after an animal services officer received a call about a stray dog that was dropped off on a rural property looking old and unwell.

She was scanned for a tracking chip and that’s when the sheriff’s office discovered that Zoey had been missing since 2010.

Since Zoey had been missing for a long time, county officials say the microchip company listed her as deceased in 2015.

Animal services, however, were able to connect with Michelle over the phone, since the number found on the chip remained the same.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Police found the body of a preschool-age boy in a freezer in the garage at a Las Vegas home....
Las Vegas police find body of young boy in garage freezer
Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a National Guard training...
Caught on camera: Helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
On his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas earned $1,800 from his mother for keeping a promise to...
Mom pays son $1,800 to stay off social media until 18
A young man from Minnesota earned $1,800 by keeping a promise to his mom to stay off social...
Teen gets $1,800 for staying off social media for 6 years