Crews investigating cause of fire at reception hall on Airline Hwy

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a reception hall on Airline Highway.

The fire started shortly 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the 6700 block of Airline Highway.

Firefighters say they responded to a commercial building fire in the 6700 block of Airline Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Firefighters say they responded to a commercial building fire in the 6700 block of Airline Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The fire started near the air conditioning unit but authorities say they do not know what caused it to ignite.

Firefighters say all of the occupants were outside of the building when they arrived at the scene and black smoke was coming out of the back of the building.

Officials say a fire started near the air conditioning unit at a reception hall in the 6700 block of Airline Highway around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Officials say a fire started near the air conditioning unit at a reception hall in the 6700 block of Airline Highway around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Officials say a fire started near the air conditioning unit at a reception hall in the 6700 block of Airline Highway around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Crews entered the back of the building and extinguished the fire. Authorities say one person told firefighters they had just turned on the air conditioning unit on for the first time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

