Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.
Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.
