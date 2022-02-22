Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Braising is a process of cooking food in a little water over a long period of time. This method is used on tougher cuts of meat to guarantee tenderness.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Braising is a process of cooking food in a little water over a long period of time. This method is used on tougher cuts of meat to guarantee tenderness and to impart a vegetable-infused flavor.

Prep Time: 4½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

6 pounds beef short ribs

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

8 slices bacon, chopped

2 large onions, quartered

3 stalks celery, quartered

3 carrots, sliced

8 cloves garlic, smashed

6 cups beef stock, bouillon or water

1 cup dry red wine

3 sprigs fresh thyme

6 fresh basil leaves

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season short ribs with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then set aside. In a 10-quart Dutch oven, brown bacon over medium-high heat to render fat. Do not burn. Remove crisp bacon and set aside. Brown short ribs in bacon fat, 4 at a time, taking care not to burn bacon fat. Once all ribs are brown, remove from pan and set aside. Add onions, celery, carrots and smashed garlic to pan. Sauté 2–3 minutes to tenderize vegetables. Pour in stock and red wine. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Add cooked bacon, browned short ribs, thyme and basil. Season stock with additional salt and pepper if necessary. Return mixture to a rolling boil, cover tightly with aluminum foil then place in preheated oven. Cook approximately 4 hours. You may check tenderness at 3 hours. When ribs are fork-tender, remove from stock and set aside. Reduce stock by half over stove top. When ready to serve, strain stock, return ribs to pot along with sauce and reheat in oven. Ribs may be prepared up to 3 days in advance and remain in stock refrigerated until ready to serve.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Braised Beef Short Ribs (February 22, 2022)
Sicilian Shrimp and Roasted Tomatoes Bisque
Sicilian Shrimp and Roasted Tomatoes Bisque
Stirrin' It Up: Sicilian Shrimp and Roasted Tomatoes Bisque (February 17, 2022)
Stirrin' It Up: Eggs à la Crème (February 15, 2022)