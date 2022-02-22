Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BR teen accepted into Harvard, Johns Hopkins summer programs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McKanstry Preparatory School of Music and Performing Arts has announced a student has been accepted into a summer program at two prestigious universities, Harvard University School and Johns Hopkins University.

A local student has been accepted in a summer program at Harvard University.
A local student has been accepted in a summer program at Harvard University.(McKanstry Prep)

According to a post on Facebook from the school, tenth grader Micah is also a Southern University dual enrollment student.

Despite having a few schools to choose from, while studying at Johns Hopkins, Micah will be enrolled in Calculus I and Introduction to Neuroscience and he will earn an additional 3 hours of college credit.

This summer, Micah will accumulate a total of 15 college credits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Xavier Johnson
Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old
Metro Council denies BRPD chief's request to increase legal fund by $80,0000.
Metro Council denies BRPD chief’s request to increase legal fund by $80K
Futurecast
Another very warm, windy day on the way as we await cold front
Ladre Doucette and Mary Williams
Parents face murder charges in connection with baby’s death
For over two decades, Brad Davis was away from home, away from many of the people he loved the...
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach