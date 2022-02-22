BR teen accepted into Harvard, Johns Hopkins summer programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McKanstry Preparatory School of Music and Performing Arts has announced a student has been accepted into a summer program at two prestigious universities, Harvard University School and Johns Hopkins University.

According to a post on Facebook from the school, tenth grader Micah is also a Southern University dual enrollment student.

Despite having a few schools to choose from, while studying at Johns Hopkins, Micah will be enrolled in Calculus I and Introduction to Neuroscience and he will earn an additional 3 hours of college credit.

This summer, Micah will accumulate a total of 15 college credits.

