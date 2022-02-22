Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana

Elizabeth Nealy Morgan was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 20.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has been crowned Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana. Elizabeth Nealy Morgan was awarded the honor Sunday, Feb. 20 while surrounded by her close family.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be crowned and to have a wider platform so that I can advocate on behalf of others with disabilities,” Morgan said. “The experience was very rewarding especially since my family was able to be with me. I want to be an inspiration for my grandchildren to show them that they can do anything.”

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana is a program hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana and the Louisiana Chapter of the United Spinal Association. The organization works to recognize the accomplishments of women who utilize wheelchairs for mobility through advocacy, education, and empowerment.

“My platform is independence through technology. Because I’m homebound, I’m unable to drive, but through the use of technology, I’ve been able to really meet all of my needs. It’s empowering, and it’s important for me to make sure that others get the resources they need to help them live fuller lives despite whatever challenges they may face,” said Morgan.

The program is not a beauty pageant. Contestants have to go through a comprehensive process and deliver a platform speech outlining a specific area of which they hope to be a spokesperson.

Morgan will participate in various speaking engagements, radio and television interviews, and other public appearances throughout the year, and she says she is excited to start the journey.

“I want to be a champion for those with disabilities, and it’s my mission to make sure they have a seat at the table,” Morgan added.

In July, Morgan will go to the national competition in Grand Rapids, Mich. where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

