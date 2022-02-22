2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested in shooting of man in vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Jefferson Parish deputies have been arrested in the shooting of a man who was sitting in his vehicle in Marrero last week, announced Sherrif Joe Lopinto in a press conference Monday night.

Lopinto also announced the arrests of Isaac Hughes, 29, a 2-year employee, and Johnathan Louis, 35, an employee who had been with the office for a year and a half.

READ MORE: ‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car

Lopinto said that he believes the deputies feared for their lives but that his office also decided that the shooting was not justified.

“There was force that was justified at this moment, but it wasn’t deadly force,” Lopinto said.

The man shot and killed was identified last week as Daniel Vallee, 34.

“As we do with all deputy-involved shootings, the JPSO Homicide Section opened an investigation into the incident,” said Lopinto. “At this stage in the investigation, our detectives have sought, and had approved, arrest warrants for the two deputies involved. The investigation remains ongoing, and will not end with the arrests.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.