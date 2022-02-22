Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested in shooting of man in vehicle

2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested for manslaughter
2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested for manslaughter
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Jefferson Parish deputies have been arrested in the shooting of a man who was sitting in his vehicle in Marrero last week, announced Sherrif Joe Lopinto in a press conference Monday night.

Lopinto also announced the arrests of Isaac Hughes, 29, a 2-year employee, and Johnathan Louis, 35, an employee who had been with the office for a year and a half.

READ MORE: ‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car

Lopinto said that he believes the deputies feared for their lives but that his office also decided that the shooting was not justified.

“There was force that was justified at this moment, but it wasn’t deadly force,” Lopinto said.

The man shot and killed was identified last week as Daniel Vallee, 34.

“As we do with all deputy-involved shootings, the JPSO Homicide Section opened an investigation into the incident,” said Lopinto. “At this stage in the investigation, our detectives have sought, and had approved, arrest warrants for the two deputies involved. The investigation remains ongoing, and will not end with the arrests.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

The shooting took place in the downtown parking mall between East Thomas Street and East Morris...
Concerns in Hammond rise after recent shootings
The family is now offering a $10,000 cash reward to “Bring DJ Home” after canvassing and...
Search for missing Zachary teen continues
Looking out for your elderly loved ones
Looking out for your elderly loved ones
Chris
Vetoed transgender bill makes second attempt at becoming law